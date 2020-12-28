CVS is working to give COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at Indiana long-term care facilities

Global  
 

WABASH VALLEY, Ind.

(WTHI) - A new COVID-19 vaccine effort is underway in Indiana.

Effort is starting today to vaccinate hoosiers.

"c-v-s health" is giving covid-19 vaccinations to patients and employees of long-term care facilities.

The program is now operating in almost all of the united states.

C-v-s will assist at 40-thousand facilities.

Teams will make three visits to each of them.

This will ensure residents and staff receive both their initial shot and booster.

Vaccine efforts continue to focus on health-care employees, front-line workers, and vunerable populations.

Eventually, c-v-s plans to offer vaccines to "everyone."

This will be on a appointment-only basis.




