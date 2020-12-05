Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital



The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s hoped that vaccinations will start early next week. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

