Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

A batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.


Croydon University Hospital Croydon University Hospital Hospital in London

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

Covid vaccine arrives at Croydon University Hospital

The first batches of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to hospitals across the UK. Croydon University Hospital was one of those who received the first of the Pfizer BioNTech drug. It’s hoped that vaccinations will start early next week. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

