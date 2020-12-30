Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospitals honor 'other' front line workers by putting them in top vaccine tier

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Hospitals honor 'other' front line workers by putting them in top vaccine tier

Hospitals honor 'other' front line workers by putting them in top vaccine tier

As hospitals in San Diego give vaccines to doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic, they're also including lesser-known front line workers like custodians and housekeepers.

VIRUS.DOCTORS AND NURSES HAVE BEENFIRST IN LINE TO GET THECORONAVIRUS VACCINE BUT THEY ARENOT ALONE.HOSPITALS HAVE PRIORITIZED OTHEREMPLOYEES LIKE HOUSEKEEPERS ANDCUSTODIANS.ABC 10 NEWS REPORTER JAREDAARONS SPOKE TO THOSE OTHERFRONTLINE WORKERS ABOUT THEIMPORTANCE OF TH VACCINE.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID CONTROVERSY: Prisoners in line ahead of Nevada seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations [Video]

COVID CONTROVERSY: Prisoners in line ahead of Nevada seniors for COVID-19 vaccinations

Many seniors are seeing red after learning Nevada authorities are placing people in prison at a higher priority compared to people 65 or older when it comes to access to the COVID-19 vaccines. ..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:14Published
Bethesda Hospital nurse who was born there receives COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Bethesda Hospital nurse who was born there receives COVID-19 vaccine

One of South Florida's largest health care systems began vaccinating frontline workers in Palm Beach County against COVID-19 on Monday, and the first worker in line was a Boynton Beach nurse who cares..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:06Published
Frustrations rise as crowds show up for Covid vaccine in Bonita Springs [Video]

Frustrations rise as crowds show up for Covid vaccine in Bonita Springs

People who have been in line since 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, say they watched deputies work to push the crowd further up to make room for more people when some started panicking and cutting in front..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:33Published