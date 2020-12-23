Rome Memorial Hospital gets first vaccines

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The Emergency Room medical director at Rome Memorial Hospital received the first vaccination Wednesday.

The covid vaccine from moderna.

This morning the hospital began vaccinating emergency room personal and those at highest risk of exposure.

Employees were provided a link in advance to register to receive a vaccination, and are being scheduled by appointment based on the department of health guidelines.

Among the first to receive a vaccination was the emergency room medical director.

Sot: dr. andrew bushnell, rome memorial hospital e.r.

Medical director i as a physician and all my colleges trust this vaccine.

It is the only way out of this crisis.

It is safe.

It is more effective than anyone dreamed possible, and it will clearly help get this country well again.

The hospital received a total of around twenty two hundred vaccinations.

The health department allocated 400 doses for the first wave of employees.

The governor...and oneida county executive anthony picente are at odds over distribution of the state's




