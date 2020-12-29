Global  
 

First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother

A 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin has become the first person in theRepublic to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

Annie Lynch received thevaccine at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

It was the first Pfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 jab to be administered at four hospitals across the country: StJames’s and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital andUniversity Hospital Galway.


