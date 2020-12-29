First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother

A retired business consultant, who has walked the equivalent of thecircumference of the Earth within his neighbourhood, has encouraged others tokeep active in the midst of the pandemic. Vinod Bajaj, 70, has walked 40,075kilometres over the past four years without ever leaving his home city ofLimerick in the west of Ireland. He has extolled the benefits of walking atsuch a stressful time for people. Mr Bajaj, who was born in India and haslived in Ireland for 43 years, finished his extraordinary feat in Septemberafter completing more than 54.6 million steps in 8,322 hours and burningalmost 1.5 million calories in under 1,500 days.
A charity boss has said he is “blown away” by the generosity of Irish peopleafter fundraising targets were exceeded in 2020, despite the economic impactof the pandemic. Feargal O’Connell is the chief executive of SightsaversIreland, which works to eliminate avoidable blindness in the developing worldand promotes the rights of people with disabilities. Appointed earlier thisyear, he feared the economic crunch of the pandemic would force him into jobcuts at the charity but was bowled over as donations kept flowing in.
Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon Prime's Premier League coverageas a pundit next week.
A homeless charity has warned there will be further deaths of rough sleeperson the streets of Dublin over Christmas if the Government does not intervene.Chief executive of Dublin-based charity Inner City Helping Homeless, AnthonyFlynn, criticised the Government’s response to the homelessness crisis, sayingHousing Minister Darragh O’Brien needed to take responsibility for roughsleepers dying on his watch. The bodies of two men, both aged in their 40s,were found on the streets in Dublin city centre in November. They werediscovered within hours of one another. One of the men was found in a tent onLeinster Lane off Nassau Street, while the other man was discovered dead at ahouse on Longford Street off Aungier Street. He was living in long-termsheltered accommodation.
A man surprised his train-driving girlfriend by proposing as she pulled into aDublin station. Connor O’Sullivan, 44, from Dublin, waited at Pearse Stationin Ireland on Tuesday night with a ring and bunch of flowers. He positionedfour signs along the platform so when his girlfriend, Paula Carbo Zea drovethe Dart train into the station she saw the words ‘Will you marry me?’.
