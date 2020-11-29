UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Global  
 

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

Bryan Wood reports.


