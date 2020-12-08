U.K. Grandmother Receives 1st Pfizer Vaccine
Video Credit:
CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:45s - Published
3 minutes ago
U.K. Grandmother Receives 1st Pfizer Vaccine
A 90-year-old grandmother in the U.K. became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine outside the clinical trials.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to...
IndiaTimes - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
The Argus • Upworthy
Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a...
News24 - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
The Argus • SBS • FT.com • Upworthy
First mass-inoculation program in the West launches with U.K. declaring "V-Day" after a grueling year...
CBS News - Published
6 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 3 hours ago
UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago
Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 4 hours ago