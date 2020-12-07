Margaret Keenan, the first patient to have the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part ofthe national rollout, is given a guard of honour by nursing staff as shereturns to her ward.

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine Government ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people out of a total population of 67 million.

Grandmother becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the world toreceive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHSlaunched its biggest ever vaccine campaign.

Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab 90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened".

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab 81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a...