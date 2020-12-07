Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, the first patient to have the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part ofthe national rollout, is given a guard of honour by nursing staff as shereturns to her ward.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab [Video]

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

First Responder Toy Drive Donations Down in L.A. Due to COVID

 One of the many depressing consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is it seems to be greatly reducing the number of toys donated to kids in need ... but first..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: UK vaccinations set to begin Tuesday; Wyoming issues statewide mask mandate; Colorado's first gentleman in hospital

 Colorado first gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized. White House to host vaccine summit. California reels from mounting cases. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com
Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab [Video]

Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab

90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Grandmother becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Grandmother becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the world toreceive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHSlaunched its biggest ever vaccine campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine [Video]

UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Government ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people out of a total population of 67 million.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:17Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a...
News24 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

First Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine Given In UK Hospital [Video]

First Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine Given In UK Hospital

Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHS launched its biggest ever vaccine campaign on..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Maryland, Baltimore get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses [Video]

Maryland, Baltimore get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Maryland, Baltimore get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:58Published