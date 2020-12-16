NMMC receives first shipment of COVID vaccine Tuesday

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 days ago

Updated - The hospital in Tupelo received its first batch of the vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

With north mississippi medical center will soon be getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The hospital got its first shipment of the vaccines in this afternoon.

Wtva's chelsea brown was there when the shipment arrived.

She joins us live in tupelo with how many vaccines they received.

Here at north mississippi medical center, national guard memebers dropped off 1930 vaccines to hospital pharmacists.

I spoke with the director of pharmacy about his thoughts on the new vaccine.

Wes pitts- director of pharmacy "anything short of amazing would be an understatement that we are this far into the pandemic and we already have a vaccine."

Wes pitts is the director of pharmacy.

He said even though the vaccine was produced quickly, it is still okay to take.

"i hope our general public does see it is a safe option for us."

The first vaccines will be given to workers.

Pitts says they are not vaccinating today, but will be soon.

"any frontline worker that is providing care to patients that could be infected with the coronavirus would be getting that" i asked pitts how he feels about the vaccine.

He is eager to take it and encourages others to as well.

"when i get the opportunity to take it i will, and i..

Any family member i have i would want them to take it."

Pitts says they should recieve the next round of vaccines next week sometime.

Live in tupelo, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news today,