Grandmother becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine
Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the world toreceive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHSlaunched its biggest ever vaccine campaign.
