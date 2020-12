Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP reacts on BBC Breakfast to the news that theUK regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort' Professor Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group says the creation ofthe newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been "anastonishing effort".

