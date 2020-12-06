Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Greediest Things Live Service Games Have Done to Take Your Money

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:47s - Published
Top 10 Greediest Things Live Service Games Have Done to Take Your Money

Top 10 Greediest Things Live Service Games Have Done to Take Your Money

Putting players first is not something that "live service" games are well known for.

For this list, we’re looking at all the shadiest things the publishers and developers of “games as a service” titles do to increase their bottom line.

Putting players first is not something that "live service" games are well known for.

For this list, we’re looking at all the shadiest things the publishers and developers of “games as a service” titles do to increase their bottom line.

Our countdown includes Pre-Orders for Bad Game, Confusing Season Passes, In-Game Ads, Grindy Progression, Loot Boxes and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gaming Stocks to Watch in 2021 [Video]

Gaming Stocks to Watch in 2021

Timothy Collins, a Real Money contributor, shares his top stock picks in the gaming sector.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:22Published
Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2020

Seriously, things were already crappy before these video games came about! For this list, we’re looking at the games that made 2020 a worse year than it already was.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:06Published
Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of 2020

These titles may not necessarily be bad, but in the state they came in, things could have been significantly better! For this list, we’re looking at games that failed to live up to their hype.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:14Published