Bears Suffer Crushing Loss To Detroit Lions
This was the Bears' sixth straight loss overall, and they have been all but eliminated from playoff contention.
CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.
Bears vs. Lions: Three Things To WatchIt’s a matchup of two teams with one win combined since October as the Bears host the Lions Sunday at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch.
NFC North Preview Week 13: Vikings Hope To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; Bears Try To Turn Things AroundSportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 13 matchups in the NFC North. While the Packers control the division, the Vikings are heading in the right direction. The Bears and Lions face-off,..
Brayden Coombs says Bears 'don't give a s***' about Lions issuesBrayden Coombs says Bears 'don't give a s***' about Lions issues | Brad Galli has more