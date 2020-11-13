NCIS Los Angeles S12E06 If The Fates Allow

Global  
 

NCIS: Los Angeles 12x06 "If The Fates Allow" Season 12 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD - Before Christmas, Hetty assigns Callen the case of his former foster brother and his wife who, upon reentry into the U.S., are framed for smuggling drugs across the border in her oxygen tanks.

Also, Deeks is struggling with losing his job at NCIS, at a special time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, December 13th on CBS.

Starring: LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Renee Felice Smith, Barrett Foa


