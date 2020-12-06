Global  
 

Maduro's party poised to win Venezuela parliamentary elections

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:22s - Published
A low turnout as polls close in Venezuela's general election - which the opposition has dismissed as a fraud.


Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Venezuela holds National Assembly poll amid opposition boycott

 The vote looks set to hand President Maduro control of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
BBC News
Venezuelans choose a new congress [Video]

Venezuelans choose a new congress

Venezuelans on Sunday choose a new congress in an election that the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

As Maduro holds another electoral sham, the international community must reject his bid to consolidate power

 As the Venezuelan regime holds its latest illegitimate electoral circus on Sunday, Nicolás Maduro prepares to fully consolidate his power over the nation. The..
WorldNews

Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections [Video]

Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections

Governing party likely to win election boycotted by most of the country's opposition.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Venezuela opposition boycotts elections, holds rival polls online [Video]

Venezuela opposition boycotts elections, holds rival polls online

Venezuela's opposition is boycotting upcoming elections - but they have an alternative proposal for voters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published
What to expect from Kuwait’s parliamentary election [Video]

What to expect from Kuwait’s parliamentary election

The Gulf state is holding a parliamentary election on Saturday amid a liquidity crisis and the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published