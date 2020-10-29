Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Venezuela’s Guaido vows to challenge Maduro’s congress win

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Venezuela’s Guaido vows to challenge Maduro’s congress win

Venezuela’s Guaido vows to challenge Maduro’s congress win

Maduro’s Socialist Party-led alliance wins 67 percent of National Assembly seats in polls boycotted by the opposition parties.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Juan Guaidó Juan Guaidó Venezuelan politician and engineer

Venezuelans choose a new congress [Video]

Venezuelans choose a new congress

Venezuelans on Sunday choose a new congress in an election that the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

As Maduro holds another electoral sham, the international community must reject his bid to consolidate power

 As the Venezuelan regime holds its latest illegitimate electoral circus on Sunday, Nicolás Maduro prepares to fully consolidate his power over the nation. The..
WorldNews

Voting opens in Venezuela assembly election amid boycott

 CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Polling places in Venezuela open Sunday to elect members of the National Assembly in a vote championed by President Nicolás Maduro..
WorldNews

US-Backed Opposition in Venezuela Is in Freefall, Have Only Themselves to Blame

 Most people around the globe would agree that 2020 has been a year to forget. This is certainly, if not especially, true for Venezuela’s opposition, and the..
WorldNews

Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed vote [Video]

Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:02Published

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro claims sweep of boycotted election

 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's political alliance claimed a sweeping victory today in congressional elections boycotted by the most influential..
New Zealand Herald
Maduro's party poised to win Venezuela parliamentary elections [Video]

Maduro's party poised to win Venezuela parliamentary elections

A low turnout as polls close in Venezuela's general election - which the opposition has dismissed as a fraud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:22Published

Venezuela holds National Assembly poll amid opposition boycott

 The vote looks set to hand President Maduro control of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
BBC News

National Assembly of Pakistan National Assembly of Pakistan Legislative Assembly in Pakistan

Indian military can strike to put pressure not to secure release: Former IAF Chief [Video]

Indian military can strike to put pressure not to secure release: Former IAF Chief

Retired Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa reacted over release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and said that we were in position to wipe out their forward brigades and they know our capability. BS Dhanoa said, "I told Abhinandan's father we'll definitely get him back. The way he (Pak MP) is saying is because our military posture was offensive. We were in position to wipe out their forward brigades. They know our capability. Basically if this thing is there in their mind that we are likely to strike then first look at that how is their military sitting. Indian military cannot strike to secure his release, they can strike to put pressure on but that decision is political." Former IAF chief's remark came after Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said in the National Assembly that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Related videos from verified sources

Venezuela is holding legislative elections, without opposition [Video]

Venezuela is holding legislative elections, without opposition

A little more than a year ago, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's political survival seemed to be hanging by a thread.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published