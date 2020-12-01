Watch: Over 300 hit by ‘mystery disease’ in Andhra; CM Jagan meets patients
As the Covid crisis continues in India, a ‘mystery disease’ has hit the Eluru region of Andhra Pradesh.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people are admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy.
The Chief Minister enquired about the medical aid and other measures and assured all help to those admitted in hospitals.
One person had died on Sunday in the Eluru region after suffering the same symptoms. A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences also collected samples of patients for further tests.
Close to 200 patients had been discharged from hospital after treatment.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Eluru Government Hospital in West Godavari district on December 07. Over 150 patients are admitted there with complaints of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy. CM Reddy met the patients at the hospital. Nearly 300 people have fallen sick with the mysterious illness and one person has also died.
