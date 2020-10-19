'Negotiators will keep working with EU' says minister
James Cleverly has said UK negotiators will keep working with the EU to find an agreement.
The Foreign Office Minister said there are a "small number of significant points where we haven't been able to get an agreement with the EU." He added that negotiators will keep working with the EU "until either we get an agreement...or we run out of time." Report by Thomasl.
