‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published
'Final throw of the dice': UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.


Brexit: UK-EU talks to resume in final push for trade deal

 Talks continue after a tense weekend - as No 10 disputes EU claims that an agreement on fishing is close.
BBC News

Frost arrives in Brussels for last-ditch Brexit talks

 The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day of post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union..
USATODAY.com

Brexit trade talks to resume in 'final throw of the dice'

 British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement..
WorldNews
Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers [Video]

Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers

Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio [Video]

Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the next 72 hours is “crucial” for any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. It’s believed one of the main issues in the trade talks is access to UK waters by EU fishing fleets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published
David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

UK and EU in 'final throw of the dice' as Brexit trade talks set to resume

UK and EU in 'final throw of the dice' as Brexit trade talks set to resume British and EU negotiators will return to the negotiating table today in a "final throw of the dice"...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Brexit trade talks to resume in 'final throw of the dice'

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’ British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News


Scotland's papers: 'Crunch time' for Brexit and the Union

Several papers report Boris Johnson has given a Brexit trade deal a "final throw of the dice".
BBC News - Published


Brexit: Talks in 'difficult position' [Video]

Brexit: Talks in 'difficult position'

Discussions are resuming in Brussels in a 'final throw of the dice' to strike a deal, but key sticking points remain.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published
Britain ready for no deal - minister [Video]

Britain ready for no deal - minister

The UK is prepared for a no-deal scenario, the country's Environment Secretary said on Sunday, as he warned that fundamental divergences remain in the "final few days" of talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published