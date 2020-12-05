‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

Eustice: The ‘next 72 hours is crucial’ in Brexit negotiatio Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the next 72 hours is “crucial” for any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. It’s believed one of the main issues in the trade talks is access to UK waters by EU fishing fleets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Environment Secretary refuses to guarantee Brexit promises to fishermen and farmers Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.

British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement..

The UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels Sunday, ahead of another crunch day of post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union..

Talks continue after a tense weekend - as No 10 disputes EU claims that an agreement on fishing is close.

Several papers report Boris Johnson has given a Brexit trade deal a "final throw of the dice".

British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to...

British and EU negotiators will return to the negotiating table today in a "final throw of the dice"...