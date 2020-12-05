‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Environment Secretary George Eustice refuses to guarantee Brexit promises tofishermen and farmers will be kept. British and EU negotiators will resumetalks in Brussels in a “final throw of the dice” as they try to secure a post-Brexit trade deal.
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the next 72 hours is “crucial” for any breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. It’s believed one of the main issues in the trade talks is access to UK waters by EU fishing fleets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.
