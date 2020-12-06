Akhilesh Yadav detained by police during protest against farm laws

Global  
 

On Dec 07, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party workers staged protest in Lucknow in support of protesting farmers.

He along with party workers staged a sit-in protest after their vehicles were stopped by police.

He and SP workers were later detained by the police.

Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers, agitating against Centre's farm laws.

Several farmers are also protesting against new farm laws at Delhi border areas.

Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have remained inconclusive.

Next round of meeting between farmers and government is scheduled to take place on December 09.


