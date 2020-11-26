Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24, because she doesn't want the pressure of "running out of time" to start a family.

Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24

Rita Ora will no longer be appearing as a guest on the Jonathan Ross show this week after she...

Singer Rita Ora is not getting off easy for her “inexcusable” 30th birthday party bash with over...

Rita Ora has apologised again after it was revealed she broke coronavirus lockdown rules for a second...