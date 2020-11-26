Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24
Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24, because she doesn't want the pressure of "running out of time" to start a family.
Rita Ora's music banned by radio DJ after coronavirus lockdown breachRadio Exe breakfast show host Ben Clark has blacklisted Rita Ora from his slot after the pop star broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.
Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunderRita Ora has pulled out of an appearance on top-rated U.K. chat programme The Jonathan Ross Show after she was slammed for hosting an illegal 30th birthday party during lockdown.
Rita Ora calls for equal rights for female artistsRita Ora has admitted there is a long way to go before female artists are treated as equal to their male counterparts in the entertainment industry.