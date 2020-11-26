Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24

Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24

Rita Ora froze her eggs when she was 24, because she doesn't want the pressure of "running out of time" to start a family.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rita Ora apologises again after further breach of lockdown rules

Rita Ora apologises again after further breach of lockdown rules Rita Ora has apologised again after it was revealed she broke coronavirus lockdown rules for a second...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Sky NewsBelfast TelegraphUpworthyJust Jared


Birthday Backlash! Rita Ora Apologizes & Offers To Pay $13,000 Fine After Pandemic Party

Singer Rita Ora is not getting off easy for her “inexcusable” 30th birthday party bash with over...
OK! Magazine - Published

Rita Ora cancels Jonathan Ross show appearance after lockdown-breaking party

Rita Ora cancels Jonathan Ross show appearance after lockdown-breaking party Rita Ora will no longer be appearing as a guest on the Jonathan Ross show this week after she...
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rita Ora's music banned by radio DJ after coronavirus lockdown breach [Video]

Rita Ora's music banned by radio DJ after coronavirus lockdown breach

Radio Exe breakfast show host Ben Clark has blacklisted Rita Ora from his slot after the pop star broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:44Published
Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder [Video]

Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder

Rita Ora has pulled out of an appearance on top-rated U.K. chat programme The Jonathan Ross Show after she was slammed for hosting an illegal 30th birthday party during lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Rita Ora calls for equal rights for female artists [Video]

Rita Ora calls for equal rights for female artists

Rita Ora has admitted there is a long way to go before female artists are treated as equal to their male counterparts in the entertainment industry.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:42Published