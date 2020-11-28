Mom To Mom 12072020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 11 minutes ago

C1 3 and richmond mandy williamson: today on mom to mom, we'regoing to create a diy gift that's perfect for friends or family.

If you're looking for a quick and easy gift, this isthe perfect way to bring a family together.

Ice cream sundae gift box.

I mean,who doesn't love ice cream sundaes, right?

It's fairly inexpensive to do, andit's really easy to put together.

You can grab your kids and have them make itwith you.

Most of the stuff, you can find at a craft store, and what you don'tfind at the craft store, you can easily find it at the grocery store.

So this is what i included in our gift box.basically, you want to find everything possible to make the delicious sundaethere is.

So i got some caramel sauce, or caramel, however you prefer to sayit.

Then i got some hot fudge.

Of course, you've got to have the cones to gowith, and then i topped it off with these fun little christmas bulbs.

So these bulbs are really a lot of fun to do.

I mean,they're easy to fill and pour out as well, and then if they didn't use everything,they could just hang it on the tree.

You can reuse these year after year, sonot only are you giving them the gift to make a sundae, but they can also dowith these as they will.

So it's kind of like a two for one.

Once you're finished stuffing the bulbs, then it'stime to actually put the cones into some clear plastic bag, put a nice littlebow on it, then you're ready to fill your box with all the goodies.

I used someleftover easter grass, and then i filled the box full of our sundae toppings,as you can see.

Then you put the lid on it and it's ready to beshipped off to those friends or families' house.

Hopefully you enjoy this giftidea as much as i have, and moms, if you have those great ideas, please sharethem up on our facebook page.

We'll see you on the next mom to mom.

