Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of unity to countries in the European Union(EU) as Brexit looms. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU at the end of nextmonth, following the end of the transition period.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the magicalbeing is taking bookings for 12-minute private video calls to his grotto forup to six children at a time.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Some parts of Britain awoke to a festive, snowy scene on Friday. Motoristsfaced disruption, while some residents in Scotland experienced thundersnow.The phenomenon happens when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions, givingrise to heavy downpours of snow.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday.
The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform.
Giuliani has become the latest of Trump’s team to contract the disease.
He appears to have ignored advice on mask-wearing and social distancing as he travelled the country leading efforts to overturn the election result.
Mr Giuliani’s team said it will continue to help Trump challenge his election defeat, though it has so far failed to produce any legal basis for doing so.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
James Cleverly has said UK negotiators will keep working with the EU to find an agreement. The Foreign Office Minister said there are a "small number of significant points where we haven't been able to get an agreement with the EU." He added that negotiators will keep working with the EU "until either we get an agreement...or we run out of time." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn