Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s
Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab.

The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Report by Thomasl.

Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Western General Hospital Hospital in Lothian, Scotland


Edinburgh Capital of Scotland

Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Facebook American online social networking service

Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

