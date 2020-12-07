Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform.

Giuliani has become the latest of Trump’s team to contract the disease.

He appears to have ignored advice on mask-wearing and social distancing as he travelled the country leading efforts to overturn the election result.

Mr Giuliani’s team said it will continue to help Trump challenge his election defeat, though it has so far failed to produce any legal basis for doing so.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Newsmax, OAN, Trump campaign sued by voting systems worker who says false claims led to death threats

 Lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were named in the suit, which claims Trump's campaign and others made baseless claims about 'rigged' voting.
USATODAY.com
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature' [Video]

Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature'

U.S. President Donald Trump's hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published

'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald Trump

 One of Donald Trump's favourite newspapers, The New York Post, has implored him to "stop the insanity" and move on from his election defeat in a blunt..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump ends delay, signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 President Trump signed a bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Sunday, ending a days-long standoff with Congress. The bill also includes $1.4..
CBS News

Trump finally signs COVID relief bill and funding measure to avert government shutdown

 President Trump has finally signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill and funding measure to avert a government shutdown. This comes after days of urging..
CBS News

Year of tumult in politics: 2020 changed the U.S., creating 'a big fork in the road' with challenges for Biden, Trump

 Remember impeachment? Neither does anybody else after a year of upheaval that changed and challenged America's democracy.
USATODAY.com

12/28: CBSN AM

 President Trump signs covid-19 economic relief package; Managing the side effects of Cancer treatment from home.
CBS News

2020 Africa sports review: Football, Athletics, Basketball [Video]

2020 Africa sports review: Football, Athletics, Basketball

The 2020 Africa sports fraternity has been hit by the novel Coronavirus. This has adversely impacted many sports with some being postponed or cancelled. We have also lost some of the greatest sports icon from this pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 06:39Published
Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain [Video]

Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain

After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, No Corona, Corona No, Corona No,’ Athawale said. Earlier, visuals of the minister chanting ‘go corona go’ had gone viral. Athawale had also tested positive for covid-19 in October. The new strain of coronavirus has been reported in the United Kingdom and some other countries. India is among a host of other countries to have suspended flights to and from the UK in the wake of the new Covid strain. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:26Published
'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain [Video]

'No Corona, Corona No': Athawale's latest 'slogan' on new coronavirus strain

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale after his famous 'Go Corona, Corona Go' coined new slogan on new coronavirus strain. MoS Athawale said, "Earlier, I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going." "For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No'," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

COVID vaccine from Novavax is latest to enter Phase 3 trials

 If it proves effective, Novavax's formula would have an advantage because it doesn't require specialized freezers.
CBS News
Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat [Video]

Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat

Dry run for COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar. "Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people," said Superintendent of the Centre. Two-day dry run was being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases [Video]

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positivetests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned a numberof positive cases”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 71,109 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 71,109

The Government said a further 357 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 71,109.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

11 great apps for your new 2020 Android device

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The first thing to do when you get a new phone is to log back into all your accounts — email, Facebook,..
The Verge
Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear [Video]

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities" [Video]

Gove: Brexit deal comes with “challenges and opportunities"

Michael Gove has said the government wants to make sure businesses are ready for both the 'challenges and opportunities' the Brexit deal brings. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds [Video]

Storm Bella hits Brighton with heavy rain and strong winds

Winds reached more than 100mph overnight as Storm Bella brought rain and blowy conditions across the UK. Report by Czubalam.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Trump says Giuliani is 'doing well' after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump says Giuliani is 'doing well' after COVID-19 diagnosis President Trump on Monday said he spoke with his campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is in the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsyUpworthy


House funding vote, COVID-19 mandates, Giuliani's recovery: 5 things to know Wednesday

The House looks to forestall a federal government shutdown, Rudy Giuliani may leave the hospital...
USATODAY.com - Published

JUST IN: Rudy Giuliani Being Admitted to Hospital to Treat Covid Symptoms, Reports CNN

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown University...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized For COVID, Claims It Isn't A Big Deal [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized For COVID, Claims It Isn't A Big Deal

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani downplayed the severity of COVID-19. He did so most recently while receiving treatment for the virus at Georgetown University Medical..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Late Night On Rudy’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Late night hosts aren’t at all surprised that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has contracted the coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:34Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published