Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:40s - Published 3 weeks ago

Rudy Giuliani Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital on Sunday.

The 76-year-old said he was “recovering quickly” on Twitter after Trump wished him a speedy recovery via the social media platform.

Giuliani has become the latest of Trump’s team to contract the disease.

He appears to have ignored advice on mask-wearing and social distancing as he travelled the country leading efforts to overturn the election result.

Mr Giuliani’s team said it will continue to help Trump challenge his election defeat, though it has so far failed to produce any legal basis for doing so.

Report by Bassaneseg.

