Black Mirror creators launch comedy based on 2020
Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow will star in a Netflix comedyevent from the creators of dystopian anthology series Black Mirror.
Death To2020 is described by the streaming service as “a landmark documentary-stylespecial weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voiceswith real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months”.
Created andexecutive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the special isproduced by Alison Marlow.
A teaser video said the programme was still inproduction.