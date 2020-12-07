Global  
 

Black Mirror creators launch comedy based on 2020

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant and Lisa Kudrow will star in a Netflix comedyevent from the creators of dystopian anthology series Black Mirror.

Death To2020 is described by the streaming service as “a landmark documentary-stylespecial weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voiceswith real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months”.

Created andexecutive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, the special isproduced by Alison Marlow.

A teaser video said the programme was still inproduction.


