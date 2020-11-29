Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it was the long-anticipated Philly quarterback change.

Carson Wentz was benched in the 3rd quarter after completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes and getting sacked 4 times.

Rookie Jalen Hurts came in and provided a spark with both his legs and his arm, running for 29 yards and throwing his first career touchdown in the loss.

After the game, Doug Pederson was non-committal on who the starter would be moving forward.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Pederson and the Eagles' difficult decision of who to start next week.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it...
FOX Sports - Published

Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz on Eagles' quarterback change

Jalen Hurts on whether he thinks he'll start against the Saints, and Carson Wentz on what it was like...
Delawareonline - Published

Jalen Hurts getting first-team reps at quarterback ahead of Eagles' matchup with Seahawks, per report

Carson Wentz is still expected to start, but Hurts should see an increase in playing time
CBS Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

One Word to Describe QB Dilemma in Philadelphia [Video]

One Word to Describe QB Dilemma in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles finally decided to put Jalen Hurts in for Carson Wentz during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, but we still don't know what their quarterback situation will look..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:43Published
Eagles Bench Wentz For Hurts [Video]

Eagles Bench Wentz For Hurts

Pat Gallen reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:37Published
Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer [Video]

Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer

FOX's Jay Glazer reports that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is on a very short leash based on his recent play. Fans have been calling for backup Jalen Hurts to get playing time in recent..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:54Published