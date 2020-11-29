Skip Bayless: It's officially over for Eagles' Carson Wentz, it's Jalen Hurts' time | UNDISPUTED

The Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16, and maybe the biggest storyline out of it was the long-anticipated Philly quarterback change.

Carson Wentz was benched in the 3rd quarter after completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes and getting sacked 4 times.

Rookie Jalen Hurts came in and provided a spark with both his legs and his arm, running for 29 yards and throwing his first career touchdown in the loss.

After the game, Doug Pederson was non-committal on who the starter would be moving forward.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Pederson and the Eagles' difficult decision of who to start next week.