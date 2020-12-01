England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

According to CNN, cold weather and habits are the cause of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which have climbed to nearly 200,000 daily in the U.S. Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary, told Fox News on Sunday that people are neglecting the three "W's." He explained "Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings." Health experts predicted that the winter and holidays would bring increase the cases.
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged a protest in medical college campus in Bengaluru demanding government to fulfil their demands including clarity on their internship and COVID allowance. "We started our internship before COVID. It has been over 9 months. We don't know when our internships will be over or when we'll receive completion letter or COVID allowance. Final exams are around the corner and we've no assurance about our future," said a protestor.
England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International..
Recent lockdown restrictions have been imposed in England to reduce the spread of COVID-19. So far, they appear to be working, with a 30% drop in new infections over the past month. The implementation..
