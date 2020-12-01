Global  
 

England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

England ODI series in S.Africa postponed over mental health fears

England's ODI series against South Africa postponed amid concerns over the mental and physical health of the players surrounding COVID-19


South Africa v England: ODI series called off after Covid-19 tests

 England's tour of South Africa is abandoned after two unnamed members of the touring party returned "unconfirmed positive tests" for coronavirus.
England's tour of South Africa abandoned

England's tour of South Africa abandoned

England's tour of South Africa has been abandoned due to concerns over aCovid-19 outbreak.

The locust swarms threatening South African farms

 South Africa's farmers are fighting ongoing locust swarms to preserve the country's food security.
England's ODI tour of South Africa abandoned amid coronavirus fears

England's one-day international tour of South Africa has been cancelled due to coronavirus...
Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

England's one-day tour against South Africa was plunged into fresh doubt afterSunday's rescheduled series opener was abandoned following a coronavirus scareat the team hotel. The first ODI was..

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International..

England Sees 30% Drop In Fresh COVID-19 Infections

England Sees 30% Drop In Fresh COVID-19 Infections

Recent lockdown restrictions have been imposed in England to reduce the spread of COVID-19. So far, they appear to be working, with a 30% drop in new infections over the past month. The implementation..

