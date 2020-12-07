Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February.

Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson just over a week ago, and the 43-year-old Mayweather looks to be cashing in on the buzz surrounding that fight by taking on the older Paul sibling.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the boxing match.