Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:29s - Published 3 minutes ago

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year.

Floyd Mayweather -- the undefeated boxing legend -- is coming out of retirement again: This time to fight the controversial YouTube personality, Logan Paul.

It's an exhibition fight and the pay-per-view event is yet to have a confirmed location, but it’s scheduled for February 20th next year with prices to tune in starting at $24.99.

The fight is expected to pull in a considerable amount of money.

Mayweather’s 2015 fight with with another boxing great, Manny Pacquiao, holds the pay-per-view record of 4.6 million buys, contributing to reportedly $180 million the American made on his way to winning.

His unblemished record stands at 50-0 and his last professional boxing fight came in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, in what was McGregor's maiden boxing bout.

For his part, Paul has been trying to make the fight happen for some time, regularly taking to social media to ‘trash talk’ the four-weight world champion.

But he’s only laced up the gloves professionally once before, and lost to fellow social media influencer KSI in a fight last year.

One significant difference between the two fighters could be their weight.

Mayweather tipped the scales at 149.5lbs for his last boxing fight with McGregor, while Paul was 50lbs heavier for his only professional fight.