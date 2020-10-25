Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year.

Adam Reed reports.

Floyd Mayweather -- the undefeated boxing legend -- is coming out of retirement again: This time to fight the controversial YouTube personality, Logan Paul.

It's an exhibition fight and the pay-per-view event is yet to have a confirmed location, but it’s scheduled for February 20th next year with prices to tune in starting at $24.99.

The fight is expected to pull in a considerable amount of money.

Mayweather’s 2015 fight with with another boxing great, Manny Pacquiao, holds the pay-per-view record of 4.6 million buys, contributing to reportedly $180 million the American made on his way to winning.

His unblemished record stands at 50-0 and his last professional boxing fight came in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, in what was McGregor's maiden boxing bout.

For his part, Paul has been trying to make the fight happen for some time, regularly taking to social media to ‘trash talk’ the four-weight world champion.

But he’s only laced up the gloves professionally once before, and lost to fellow social media influencer KSI in a fight last year.

One significant difference between the two fighters could be their weight.

Mayweather tipped the scales at 149.5lbs for his last boxing fight with McGregor, while Paul was 50lbs heavier for his only professional fight.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter

Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul in February

 YouTuber Logan Paul has struck a deal to fight former boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a “special exhibition” match on February 20th. The bout will be..
The Verge
Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match [Video]

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:34Published

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, social media star Logan Paul announce exhibition bout

 Floyd Mayweather and social media star Logan Paul announced an exhibition boxing match set for February.
USATODAY.com

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul: Undefeated legend to take on Youtuber in 'exhibition'

 Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, announces he will take on Youtuber Logan Paul in a "special exhibition" fight in February 2021.
BBC News

Logan Paul Logan Paul American YouTuber, actor, and internet personality


YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos

YouTuber Saa Fomba Jumps Off Colorado River Bridge and Suffers Fractured Skull

 This is INSANE ... a YouTuber decided it was a good idea to scale a bridge and then jump from the very top ... and it did NOT go well. Saa Fomba told his fans..
TMZ.com

Conor McGregor Conor McGregor Irish mixed martial arts fighter

Jake Paul Says He's In Talks With Conor McGregor's Camp, 'I'm Gonna F**k Him Up'

 Jake Paul says he's already reached out to Conor McGregor's camp to start negotiating a boxing match with the Irishman ... saying, "I'm going in there to f**k..
TMZ.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his retirementfrom the sport in an emotional post-fight interview in the octagon at ‘FightIsland’. “Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years.Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you,” said the unbeaten star.“Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without myfather. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for threedays. “She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my lastfight – and I have given her my word."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Adam Reed Adam Reed

Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln [Video]

Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year will cost Japanese organizers an additional $2.8 billion, the organising committee said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island [Video]

Bangladesh ships Rohingya to remote island

Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:08Published
Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict [Video]

Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan has announced that almost 2,800 soldiers were killed in the recent conflict involving Nagorno-Karabakh. The final number could still rise, with more than 100 troops still missing. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty [Video]

K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty

South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognized K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine which is being rolled out in the UK from next week and the Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take it.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News [Video]

Letitia Wright Faces Backlash After Posting Anti-Vaccine Video | THR News

Letitia Wright faced a Twitter backlash on Thursday night after posting a link to a YouTube video questioning whether people should take any prospective COVID-19 vaccine and the safety of vaccines generally.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

Manny Pacquiao Manny Pacquiao Filipino professional boxer and politician

Related news from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather to fight Youtuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, announces he will take on YouTuber...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul officially announced with date confirmed as February 20 for bizarre exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather has officially announced that he will fight Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Conor McGregor vs YouTuber Jake Paul would be ‘more competitive’ than UFC star’s fight with Floyd Mayweather, Eddie Hearn claims

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes a fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and Conor McGregor would be...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight [Video]

Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight

Fanmio Boxing has announced a boxing exhibition match-up between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The bout is set to take place on Feb. 21, 2021.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match [Video]

Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match

Jake Paul defends Nate Robinson after he's mocked after their boxing match and teases he'll go against Conor McGregor next. Plus, Logan Paul calls out his ex's famous father.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:11Published
Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight [Video]

Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight

Floyd Mayweather & KSI React To Jake Paul & Nate Robinson Fight

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:01Published