Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canelo Alvarez Says Floyd Mayweather is Disrespecting Boxing by Fighting Logan Paul

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Canelo Alvarez Says Floyd Mayweather is Disrespecting Boxing by Fighting Logan Paul

Canelo Alvarez Says Floyd Mayweather is Disrespecting Boxing by Fighting Logan Paul

Canelo Alvarez Says Floyd Mayweather is Disrespecting Boxing by Fighting Logan Paul

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Canelo Alvarez was praised by Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin after their fights, with Anthony Joshua admitting he likes to ‘study’ the Mexican star

Canelo Alvarez is arguably boxing’s biggest star of the present day. Since turning professional...
talkSPORT - Published

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul money 'leaked' with boxing icon to earn millions

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul money 'leaked' with boxing icon to earn millions Floyd Mayweather is set to lock horns with Logan Paul in a lucrative exhibition bout next year, which...
Daily Star - Published

Logan Paul shares private video chat with Floyd Mayweather that convinced legendary boxer to face YouTube star

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will meet in a boxing ring on February 20 – yes, this is actually...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •SOHH



Related videos from verified sources

Paige Spiranac reveals Logan Paul horror story: 'Death threats' from teens [Video]

Paige Spiranac reveals Logan Paul horror story: 'Death threats' from teens

Paige Spiranac reveals Logan Paul horror story: 'Death threats' from teens

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:04Published
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match [Video]

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

On December 6th, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:11Published