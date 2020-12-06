Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul to Face Off in Exhibition Match

On December 6th, Floyd Mayweather announced that he would be facing off against YouTuber Logan Paul.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter

Floyd Mayweather will box YouTuber Logan Paul in February

 Mayweather holds a perfect 50-0 record while Paul lost his only boxing match.
CBS News

Pathetic? Free money for Floyd? Reaction to Mayweather-Paul

 The boxing world reacts to Floyd Mayweather taking on Logan Paul, Tyson Fury rejects Anthony Joshua's offer of management, plus more in Fight Talk.
BBC News
Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul [Video]

Mayweather returns to fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in an exhibition fight with YouTuber Logan Paul in February next year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published

Logan Paul Logan Paul American YouTuber, actor, and American boxer


YouTuber person that produces YouTube videos

Google Stadia will let all users livestream games directly to YouTube tomorrow

 Image: Google

From the very beginning, Google Stadia and YouTube were supposed to work together — thanks to the magic of cloud computing, you’d be..
The Verge

Hacker Uses Cheap Device To Take Instant Control Of Multiple IPhones Remotely

 Lockdown during the pandemic has been a long slog, but some pretty cool inventions have been created as a result. Some YouTubers created a lightsaber that slices..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go!

We told you it was close ... and now it's official -- Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul. Here's...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •The VergetalkSPORTDaily StarBBC News


Mayweather back to face Logan Paul in exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will wear boxing gloves again Feb. 20 for an exhibition match against YouTube...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comBBC News


Skip & Shannon react to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •News24WorldNews



Related videos from verified sources

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip & Shannon react to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather accepting exhibition match against Logan Paul | UNDISPUTED

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather announced that he’ll fight YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in February. Logan’s brother Jake Paul is coming off his big win over Nate Robinson..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:11Published
Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight [Video]

Floyd Mayweather to take on Logan Paul in boxing exhibition fight

Fanmio Boxing has announced a boxing exhibition match-up between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The bout is set to take place on Feb. 21, 2021.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match [Video]

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published