Man Killed In Hudson Stabbing Identified As New Brighton Man; 2 Persons Of Interest Arrested In Minnesota

Authorities say two people were arrested in the Twin Cities in connection to a weekend stabbing in Hudson, Wisconsin, that left two people injured and a 26-year-old man dead.

Katie Johnston reports.


