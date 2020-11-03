Man Killed In Hudson Stabbing Identified As New Brighton Man; 2 Persons Of Interest Arrested In Minnesota
4 minutes ago
Man Killed In Hudson Stabbing Identified As New Brighton Man; 2 Persons Of Interest Arrested In Minnesota
Authorities say two people were arrested in the Twin Cities in connection to a weekend stabbing in Hudson, Wisconsin, that left two people injured and a 26-year-old man dead.
Katie Johnston reports.
