Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline

Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline

Speaking with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the message out that vaccinations are a safe and effective way to quash the coronavirus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Doctor Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser [Video]

Doctor Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he asked Doctor Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical adviser in his administration.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary [Video]

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman in a critical role battling the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published
Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave [Video]

Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

NY gov. details ins & outs of vaccine packaging [Video]

NY gov. details ins & outs of vaccine packaging

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday demonstrated, with a sample dry ice-packed box of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, how the specific packaging is important for Pfizer's vaccine.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

Cuomo outlines vaccine plan for NY

 New York plans to prioritize nursing home residents and staff when it begins distributing the first doses of coronavirus vaccine, hopefully later this month...
USATODAY.com

Cuomo urges feds to protect undocumented immigrants in vaccine rollout

 Cuomo said the federal program requires states to collect and share personal information for those taking the vaccine, which could be shared with agencies like..
CBS News
New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals [Video]

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

New York (state) New York (state) State of the United States of America

Police say at least 2 US marshals shot in New York

 New York City police say at least two U.S. marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx. (Dec. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Salesforce agrees to buy Slack for $27.7 billion

 New York, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- American cloud software giant Salesforce.com Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc...
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Officials outline the timeline behind the coronavirus vaccine distribution plans across Missouri [Video]

Officials outline the timeline behind the coronavirus vaccine distribution plans across Missouri

Officials outline the timeline behind the coronavirus vaccine distribution plans across Missouri

Credit: KQTVPublished
Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Biden Joins Former Presidents in Pledge to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine . Earlier this week, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they would all be willing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments [Video]

Fauci apologizes for UK vaccine comments

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published