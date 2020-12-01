Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline

Speaking with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo , U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the message out that vaccinations are a safe and effective way to quash the coronavirus.

New York, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- American cloud software giant Salesforce.com Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc...

New York City police say at least two U.S. marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx. (Dec. 4)

New York (state) State of the United States of America

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York.

Cuomo said the federal program requires states to collect and share personal information for those taking the vaccine, which could be shared with agencies like..

New York plans to prioritize nursing home residents and staff when it begins distributing the first doses of coronavirus vaccine, hopefully later this month...

NY gov. details ins & outs of vaccine packaging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday demonstrated, with a sample dry ice-packed box of 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, how the specific packaging is important for Pfizer's vaccine.

Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman in a critical role battling the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Wood reports.

Doctor Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he asked Doctor Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical adviser in his administration.