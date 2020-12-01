Fauci lays out optimistic vaccine timeline

Speaking with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, U.S. top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the message out that vaccinations are a safe and effective way to quash the coronavirus.
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Latino California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of health and human services, two sources said on Sunday, placing the former congressman in a critical role battling the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Wood reports.
Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has apologized for casting doubt on the rigor of the British regulators who approved the Pfizer Inc vaccine against COVID-19, saying he had faith..