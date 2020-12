Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes, A 'Sincere And Passionate Advocate' For Maryland, Dies At Age 87 Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes, A 'Sincere And Passionate Advocate' For Maryland, Dies At Age 87 Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes has died, his son, current Rep. John Sarbanes, said in a statement Sunday night. He was 87 years old. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend