UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday.

Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's history.

Health care workers will be assisted in the vaccinations by tens of thousands of volunteers and military.

U.K. officials aim to vaccinate more than 20 million people across its four nations.

It is the first mass vaccination project against COVID-19 in the Western world.

Logistical efforts to push the inoculations have been hampered by the low temperature storage requirements of the vaccine.

Temporary vaccination sites will be set up in sports stadiums, drive-thru locations and other public buildings.

Vaccination effort will likely begin in E.U.

Nations by the end of the week.

Russia began its own vaccination push over the weekend.

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week.


