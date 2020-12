Winnipeg Family Builds Backyard Viking Hut Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 weeks ago Winnipeg Family Builds Backyard Viking Hut When the pandemic cancelled the 2020 Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, Pedro Bedard and his family decided to bring a slice of the festival to their home. 0

