5pm Mortgage Settlement 12072020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Hundreds of kentuckians are getting money from a settlement involving a mortgage company.

The attorney general's office says it's part of an $86 million multi- state settlement against nation-star mortgage l-l-c for unlawful mortgage servicing practices of that... nearly $600,000 is going to 574 kentuckians.

Among the accusations against nationstar... the a- g's office says the company failed to help borrowers who asked for help with changes to their loans...and didn't properly transfer mortgage loans or




