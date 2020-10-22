5pm Mortgage Settlement 12072020
5pm Mortgage Settlement 12072020
Hundreds of Kentuckians are getting money from a settlement involving a mortgage company.
Matched the money reported stolen.
Hundreds of kentuckians are getting money from a settlement involving a mortgage company.
The attorney general's office says it's part of an $86 million multi- state settlement against nation-star mortgage l-l-c for unlawful mortgage servicing practices of that... nearly $600,000 is going to 574 kentuckians.
Among the accusations against nationstar... the a- g's office says the company failed to help borrowers who asked for help with changes to their loans...and didn't properly transfer mortgage loans or