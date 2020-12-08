ISU WBB 12-7-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 days ago

After turning in back-to-back impressive victories, the indiana state women's basketball team looked to pick up their third straight win as they hosted western illinois.

Indiana state women's basketball hasn't won three straight games since the 2018-19 season.

Final minutes of the 1st half, hattie westerfeld with the offensive board and the putback.

Sycamores lead 36-21 at the half.

3rd qtr, inbounds play drawn up for essy latu and she deliveries with the bank three pointer.

Later in the 3rd, sommer pitzer uses the screen and fires a three of her own.

State rolling the leathernecks to start the second half.

Next trip down for the sycamores pitzer drives inside and makes the difficult lay in.

Trees up by 23.

This game belonged to the sycamores from the jump but latu wants to make sure there's no late comeback as she burries another three.

She lead all scorers with 18.

Indiana state extends that win streak to three as they dismantled western illinois 78-51.

you know it's something that we're just going to keep building on and we have to you know because they take no prisoners in the missouri valley.

If you look we've got teams in our conference that are beating big ten teams and so we've got to continue to get better.

I'm excited that we've done this and that we're tasting some success because we really need to, but we've got to continue to build and we've got to continue to get better so that we can make challenge, make some good challenges in the valley.