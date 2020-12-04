Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

A groom in Rajasthan's Alwar donned a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit for the marriage ceremony after testing positive of COVID-19. Groom who was tested COVID-19 positive just before marriage. "Everyone will wear such kits during the marriage solemnizing ceremony," says the diagnosing doctor.
The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry have begun setting up clinics and training exercises ahead of the rollout.
Report by Etemadil.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people to receive the jab.
Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm.
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population. Bryan Wood reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.
Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of thelargest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.
81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm.
90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm.
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm.
Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and beforelawmakers vote on it next year.
