Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab.

France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown [Video]

France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:48Published
Groom dons PPE kit for marriage ceremony after testing COVID positive [Video]

Groom dons PPE kit for marriage ceremony after testing COVID positive

A groom in Rajasthan's Alwar donned a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit for the marriage ceremony after testing positive of COVID-19. Groom who was tested COVID-19 positive just before marriage. "Everyone will wear such kits during the marriage solemnizing ceremony," says the diagnosing doctor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Latinos to run 2 U.S. agencies that play key role in Hispanics' lives

 Xavier Becerra and Alejandro Mayorkas will be tasked with containing the Covid-19 pandemic and reversing many of President Trump's immigration policies.
CBS News

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme [Video]

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs which will be vaccinating vulnerable patients and frontline NHS staff, University Hospital Coventry have begun setting up clinics and training exercises ahead of the rollout. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic [Video]

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people to receive the jab.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published
PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London [Video]

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi [Video]

Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:54Published

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK [Video]

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of thelargest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab [Video]

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab [Video]

Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab

90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news [Video]

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and beforelawmakers vote on it next year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

First people due to get UK Covid jab

About 70 hospital hubs in the UK will give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to over-80s and some health and...
BBC News - Published

Coronavirus: UK to start vaccine rollout next week with 800,000 doses

The UK is starting to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech...
Proactive Investors - Published


First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK [Video]

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK [Video]

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, the first patient to have the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part ofthe national rollout, is given a guard of honour by nursing staff as shereturns to her ward.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published