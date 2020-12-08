Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Global  
 

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%.

Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 23.6% and shares of Kinross Gold up about 6.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Uranium Energy, trading higher by about 18.5% and Denison Mines, trading higher by about 16.6% on Monday.




