Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 5.4% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 6.6% and Aluminum Corporation of China, trading lower by about 5.1%.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Precious Metals [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Precious Metals

In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 29.9% and shares of Logitech International up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Monaker Group, down about 31.4% and shares of Xpresspa..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Peabody Energy, up about 44.8% and shares of Denison Mines up about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published