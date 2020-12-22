Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 5.4% on the day.
Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 6.6% and Aluminum Corporation of China, trading lower by about 5.1%.
In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 29.9% and shares of Logitech International up..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published
In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Monaker Group, down about 31.4% and shares of Xpresspa..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published