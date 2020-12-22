Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 5.4% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard Ventures down about 5.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Century Aluminum, trading lower by about 6.6% and Aluminum Corporation of China, trading lower by about 5.1%.





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tuesday Sector Leaders: Computer Peripherals, Precious Metals



In trading on Tuesday, computer peripherals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Immersion, up about 29.9% and shares of Logitech International up.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 14 hours ago Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks



In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Monaker Group, down about 31.4% and shares of Xpresspa.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 14 hours ago Monday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Specialty Retail Stocks



In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Peabody Energy, up about 44.8% and shares of Denison Mines up about.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago

