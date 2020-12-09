Global  
 

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of American Resources, down about 7.6% and shares of Energy Fuels off about 7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 10.5% and Gold Standard Ventures, trading lower by about 4.3%.




