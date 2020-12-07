A round-up of the top tweets in 2020, according to Twitter Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published 46 seconds ago A round-up of the top tweets in 2020, according to Twitter Twitter just released its 2020 data and we at In The Know took a walk down memory lane...to examine what everyone was tweeting about throughout this wretched year.The most tweeted about celebrities were BTS, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kanye West and Beyoncé.In terms of the most liked tweets of the year, two of them were from former president Barack Obama...two of them were in response to the election results and two of them were celebrating users who announced they were cancer-free 0

