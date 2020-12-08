Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:35s - Published 5 days ago

These Athletes Made Impactful Statements in 2020

From social injustice across the United States to the continued terror of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a hard year.

In times like these, we look to our favorite athlete to act as leaders and inspire us to do better.

Here are 10 athletes that have made particularly impactful statements this year.

During the U.S. Open, Naomi Osaka sported seven different face masks, each displaying the name of a Black individual killed by police.

Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal led his team to release one of the league’s strongest statements against police brutality.

At a rally in Auckland, New Zealand, Israel Adesanya spoke to the crowd and encouraged people of all races to “speak up” and “say something” following the death of George Floyd.

Four-time WNBA champ Maya Moore took a sabbatical from basketball to overturn the wrongful conviction of Jonathan Irons.

Kyrie Irving produced a TV special on Breonna Taylor and criticized the NBA’s “bubble” for being a distraction from critical social justice reform.

Dallas Cowboy’s quarterback Dak Prescott normalized conversations pertaining to mental health by opening up about his own struggles with depression and anxiety.

In addition to repeatedly speaking out in support of Black Lives Matter, LeBron James led a massive initiative to ensure equal voting access.

Dodgers player Mookie Betts challenged MLB to address social justice matters by kneeling in protest and boycotting the team’s game following the death of Jacob Blake.

Zdeno Chara publicly spoke out and led a group of NHL players in protesting social injustice in the United States.

Not only did Jaylen Brown organize a BLM protest following Floyd’s death, he also spoke out after the deaths of John Lewis and Taylor.