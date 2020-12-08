Global  
 

Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses.

According to 'The New York Times,' and multiple other news outlets.

The White House declined the option over the summer to purchase an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine for delivery in the second quarter of 2021.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA as soon as this week.

If it is, the first 100 million doses — enough for 50 million people — would be delivered just months from now.

But a second round of deliveries would be put on hold as Pfizer fulfills its other international orders.

The Trump administration has denied these reports and is insisting that any U.S. citizen who wants to be vaccinated by the end of the 2021 second quarter will be able to do so.

[The administration is] continuing to work across manufacturers to expand the availability of releasable, of FDA-approved vaccine as quickly as possible.

, Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar, to NBC.

We do still have that option for an additional 500m doses, Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar, to NBC


