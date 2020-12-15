Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved.

New data released on Tuesday supports Moderna's own findings about the efficacy of the vaccine.

The Moderna trial was conducted among 30,000 people and showed an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

The review from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means that the drug is eligible for emergency use.

As with the Pfizer vaccine, an advisory panel will meet on Thursday to offer an assessment on whether the vaccine should be approved.

Sources say that the FDA will likely approve the vaccine on Friday.

Nearly six million doses could potentially be ready for distribution once it is approved.

On Monday, the U.S. surpassed 300,000 total deaths due to COVD-19, more than any other country by far


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective [Video]

New data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for emergency use this week.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:26Published
In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects [Video]

In-Depth: Potential COVID-19 side effects

Early data suggests the coronavirus vaccine candidates from both Pfizer and Moderna are safe and effective, but some patients may experience side effects that can feel intense but resolve quickly.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:06Published
US-led Moderna jab ‘is 94.5% effective’ [Video]

US-led Moderna jab ‘is 94.5% effective’

Moderna has said its vaccine provides strong protection. Its vaccine appearsto be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's stillongoing study in 30,000 volunteers. Exactly a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published