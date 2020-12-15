Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago

Moderna COVID Vaccine Is Shown to Be Safe, Will Likely Be Approved

New data released on Tuesday supports Moderna's own findings about the efficacy of the vaccine.

The Moderna trial was conducted among 30,000 people and showed an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

The review from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means that the drug is eligible for emergency use.

As with the Pfizer vaccine, an advisory panel will meet on Thursday to offer an assessment on whether the vaccine should be approved.

Sources say that the FDA will likely approve the vaccine on Friday.

Nearly six million doses could potentially be ready for distribution once it is approved.

On Monday, the U.S. surpassed 300,000 total deaths due to COVD-19, more than any other country by far