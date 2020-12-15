New data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for emergency use this week.
Latest Data Has North Texas Health Experts Convinced It's SafeJason Allen reports most adults in a poll said they're uncomfortable with the vaccine.
Dr. Max's Vax FAQs: Is The COVID Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Or Breast Feeding Women?As the COVID vaccine begins to roll out, many of you have questions about who should get it, and if it’s safe. What about pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with compromised immune systems?..
New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID VaccineNew York Nurse Is the First Person
in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.
Sandra Lindsay works as a
critical care nurse in the NYC borough of
Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Receiving the..