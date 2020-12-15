New data shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective

Latest Data Has North Texas Health Experts Convinced It's Safe



Jason Allen reports most adults in a poll said they're uncomfortable with the vaccine. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:48 Published 13 hours ago

Dr. Max's Vax FAQs: Is The COVID Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Or Breast Feeding Women?



As the COVID vaccine begins to roll out, many of you have questions about who should get it, and if it’s safe. What about pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with compromised immune systems?.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 15 hours ago