Brexit: UK agrees to withdraw controversial plan to breach international law Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 09:20s - Published 6 minutes ago Brexit: UK agrees to withdraw controversial plan to breach international law The British government has agreed in principle to withdraw contentious clauses from Brexit legislation that have caused a furore with the EU as both sides struggle to reach a trade deal. 0

