Apple Unveils Its First Noise Canceling Headphones, AirPods Max

Apple announced the long awaited active noise cancelation (ANC) AirPods Max on Tuesday.

With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio, Greg Joswiak, Apple Senior Vice President, via Endgadget.

Apple VP Greg Joswiak says that "the custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, ...".

"... and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.".

Apple's AirPods Max list for $549.

In addition to ANC, the AirPods Max employ "incredibly high fidelity audio,".

As well as spatial audio, Adaptive EQ and access to Siri hands-free


