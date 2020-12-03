Report: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot
The property is about 60 miles from the president's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VWl4L8
Ivanka & Jared buy $30M lot on high-security Miami island
Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing SpotPresident Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election.
Business Insider reports Trump has asked for..
Ivanka Trump deposed in civil lawsuitIvanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, was questioned under oath this week as part of a civil lawsuit alleging misuse of nonprofit funds for Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago...